Court Tells 'Naked Rambler' There Are Other Forms Of Expression

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a ruling in the case of the Naked Rambler. Stephen Gough is a 55-year-old former British marine who's twice walked the length of Britain wearing, yeah, little more than a backpack. He's been arrested more than 30 times for appearing nude, including once while leaving prison. So he filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights, arguing freedom of expression. His case did not go well. The court ruled that, quote, "he has other ways of expressing his opinion." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.