In Father's Biography, George W. Bush Says He Didn't Inherit Iraq

Former President George W. Bush is out with a new book today called "41: A Portrait Of My Father." And while it's a biography of George H. W. Bush, the younger Bush does reflect on his own legacy. He dismisses the claim that he invaded Iraq to finish what his father had started, and speaking to Morning Edition's David Greene, Bush defended his decisions on Iraq and talked about what's happening there today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: ISIS is dangerous, and they need to be dealt with. I would remind you, David, that in 2009 and 2010, the violence in Iraq was settling down and the democracy - even though it was not perfect kind of like ours was initially not perfect - was beginning to work.

