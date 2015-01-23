Why Should We Care About Keeping Secrets?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Keeping Secrets

About Glenn Greenwald's TED Talk

Journalist Glenn Greenwald makes the case for why you need to care about privacy, even if you're "not doing anything to hide."

About Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald is a journalist, constitutional lawyer and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place to Hide, is about the U.S. surveillance state and his experiences reporting on the release of documents by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The NSA reporting he led for The Guardian was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for public service. He is the founder of the Web site The Intercept.

