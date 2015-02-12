© 2020 WFAE
It's Up To Putin To Make Ukraine Ceasefire Stick

Published February 12, 2015 at 4:34 PM EST

Leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany worked through the night to hammer out a ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine. But even as the parties were meeting, there were reports of Russia moving more heavy weaponry into the country. Robert Siegel speaks to Anne Applebaum, foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post and Slate about the details in the ceasefire and its prospects for success.

