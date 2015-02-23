U.S., European Allies Weigh More Sanctions Against Russia

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The United States and its European allies are weighing additional sanctions against Russia because of its alleged role in the fighting in Ukraine.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Secretary of State John Kerry was in London over the weekend for talks with his British counterpart. Kerry said it was clear Russia was supporting the separatists in violation of a cease-fire worked out earlier this month.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN KERRY: We're not going to play this game. We're not going to sit there and be part of this kind of extraordinarily craven behavior at the expense of the sovereignty and integrity of a nation.

Kerry said President Obama is expected to consider the options this week. Those options could include supplying weapons to the Ukrainian government.