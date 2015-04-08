© 2020 WFAE
World

U.S. Service Member Killed In Shooting In Afghan City Of Jalalabad

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 8, 2015 at 9:41 AM EDT

A U.S. service member was killed and several other American troops wounded when a man in an Afghan army uniform opened fire in the city of Jalalabad, a Pentagon official says.

NPR's Tom Bowman tells us there is no word on the condition of the wounded. The man in the Afghan uniform was shot and killed.

The incident occurred after a meeting between a senior U.S. official and the provincial governor in Jalalabad, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

"All Chief of Mission personnel of the visiting party are accounted for," the statement read.

World
