Mexicans Fight Back Against Donald Trump's Comments In Song

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is standing by his controversial statements about Mexican immigrants. He called them rapists and criminals when he launched his presidential bid last month. Yesterday, he added new allegations that the Mexican government is sending criminals across the border. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports from Mexico City, some there are fighting back with song.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry says it's done commenting on Trump's latest accusations. It says its previous statement still stands. Quote, "Trump's words reflect prejudices, don't coincide with reality and illustrate a profound ignorance of the contributions Mexicans make to U.S. society." While the government may have taken a new vow of silence, Mexicans are having a field day, especially singer-songwriters...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EL CORRIDO DE DONALD TRUMP")

TRES TRISTES TIGRES: (Singing in Spanish).

KAHN: ...Like this latest corrido, or Mexican ballad, by the comedy trio Tres Triste Tigres, named after the tongue twister. They sing, usually our folksy tunes are for personalities worthy of the tradition, not, quote, "insolent types" like Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EL CORRIDO DE DONALD TRUMP")

TRES TRISTES TIGRES: (Singing in Spanish).

KAHN: Making sure there's no confusion about which Donald they're referring to, the group continues, our respects, however, for the duck; he's a good guy. The song goes on with a list of companies who've recently severed ties with the real estate magnet. The group hits a high note, calling Trump to recognize the error of his words. They illustrate that point, however, with much saltier language not suitable for public radio.

(SOUNDBITE OF ERIKA VIDRIO SONG, "EL RAP DE DONALD TRUMP")

KAHN: Finding a clean clip in Mexican singer Erika Vidrio's vitriolic rant-rap about Trump is also tough.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EL RAP DE DONALD TRUMP")

ERIKA VIDRIO: (Rapping in Spanish).

KAHN: Here, Vidrio sings, "I hate to break it to you, Trump, but that food you're eating is picked by my people, humble and hard-working." She sums up, loosely translated, "you say the problem is immigration; well, at least an illegal trumps a fool. Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Mexico City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.