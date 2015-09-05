In Russia, Weddings Can Be Dangerous Affairs

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Here's a new possibility for a TV series - "Law And Order: Wedding Party." Police in the North Caucasus region of Adygea are creating a special police detail for wedding parties. They apparently party hard and sometimes dangerously in parts of southern Russia. But they celebrate nuptials by shooting guns in the air and driving in convoys that don't hew to the rules of the road. The creation of the wedding police should put an end to uncontrolled expressions of joy in wedding motorcades, said one official. So I was working the night shift in the North Caucasus when a bride said, pass that platter of mushroom caps or there'll be trouble. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.