© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

What The Presidential Candidates Have Said About The Syrian Refugee Crisis

By Amita Kelly
Barbara Sprunt
Published September 10, 2015 at 3:54 PM EDT

The White House announced Thursday that the U.S. is preparing to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees starting Oct. 1 (the start of the fiscal year). This year, the U.S. is on track to take in about 1,500 Syrian refugees, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. He reiterated that the U.S. has provided $4 billion in humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees.

The issue has made its way onto the campaign trail in recent weeks — some presidential candidates have said the U.S. should take in additional refugees or send more aid, while others opposed increasing the refugee quota because of security concerns.

Here's what the candidates have said about the crisis (we have reached out to those who have not made public statements, and will update as we hear back):

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt