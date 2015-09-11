Wake Up To Sounds Of Daybreak Around The World

Morning Edition asked its listeners to share recordings of daybreak where they live. We received more than 100 submissions, and here is a sampling of what our listeners' world sounds like when it's just waking up.

But we also want to share some of the stories behind the sounds we received.

5:30 a.m. EST, Westford, Mass.

At Forge Pond in Westford, Mass., a group of dedicated rowers meet at sunrise and prepare their boats and oars.

7 a.m. CDT, Mason City, Iowa

After a short breakfast, Bryan Odeen goes for a 7.5-mile run with his two daughters. "There are usually a group of cicadas and crickets cheering us on, but they may be hard to hear," Odeen says.

7 a.m. MST, Boulder, Colo.

Joan Hobbs and her dog Keela go outside to greet her animals for a morning feeding. "When our kids went off to college, I filled our empty nest with chickens, goats and a pot-bellied pig named Doink," Hobbs says.

6 a.m. PST, Bend, Ore.

Allison Miles goes for a quiet walk on Mount Bachelor, which is covered with the first thick frost of the season. "There was fog low in the valleys below and wisps of cloud snagging the nearby peaks," Allison Miles says. "As I ran, the sky changed from gray to pink to bright blue."

Listen for the sound of her feet crunching on the frozen ground and the panting of her dog, Dusty Bottoms.

