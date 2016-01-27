© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

France's Justice Minister Resigns Following Controversial Anti-Terrorism Proposal

By Merrit Kennedy
Published January 27, 2016 at 10:31 AM EST
France's Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, who resigned on Wednesday, is shown here leave the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris in December.
France's Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, who resigned on Wednesday, is shown here leave the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris in December.

French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira has resigned amid fallout over proposals to strip French citizenship from dual nationals convicted of terrorism.

The controversial measure was proposed in the wake of the November terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

"Sometimes to resist is to remain, sometime to resist is to leave," Taubira said in a tweet Wednesday. She opposes the proposed constitutional change.

Taubira, who originally hails from French Guiana, is one of a few prominent black politicians in France, who "positioned herself as an advocate for the marginalized or excluded," a 2013 New York Times profile says. She was a major proponent of legalizing same-sex marriage.

As The New York Times describes it, the proposal to strip convicted terrorists of their citizenship "has struck at the core of France's ideals of the rights of citizens, while underscoring the quandary the government faces as it confronts a widening threat from terrorists born and raised in France."

There are also questions about whether the change would actually deter a potential attacker. "No one has been able to envision a situation in which a binational French suicide bomber might not press the button for fear of losing citizenship," the Times says.

NPR's Eleanor Beardsley says French President Francois Hollande requested the change, which is "long associated with the far right." In today's France, she says, "facing terror in its streets, the lines between left and right have blurred."

About 1,000 French citizens are believed to have traveled to Syria to fight, Eleanor reports.

These are among other sweeping changes to French law that have been proposed, including making it easier for the French president to declare a state of emergency and " new measures to fight radicalization in its prisons," NPR has reported.

Taubira's "left wing leanings have put her increasingly at odds with official policy, especially after the November attacks," the BBC reports.

"I can't stand having a boss," Taubira told the Times in 2013. "My conscience is my boss, and my conscience dictates rules that are extremely, I'd say, grand — they're rough but beautiful."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy