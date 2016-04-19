© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

QUIZ: Do You Have What It Takes To Work For Samsung?

By Elise Hu
Haeryun Kang
Published April 19, 2016 at 5:03 AM EDT

Tens of thousands of South Koreans compete each year for entry-level jobs at Samsung, the high-tech firm that's considered the country's premier company.

Workers with previous job experience can join the company without taking the test, but Samsung uses the 160-question quiz to help whittle down potential applicants looking to start their careers.

How would you do? Here are a few questions selected from practice tests available in Korea.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu
Haeryun Kang