World

Funeral Home Billboad Urges Motorists To Text And Drive

Published May 20, 2016 at 7:32 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A new billboard is turning heads this week in Toronto. On a black background, in stark white letters, it urges, text and drive. Apparently, an ad for a local funeral home.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Oh, yeesh (ph).

MONTAGNE: Yeah, pretty dark. But when irate drivers Google to complain, they find not a funeral home, but a website with statistics on how deadly texting can be. The billboard is a morbidly clever campaign to stop texting and driving. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

