Interpreter In Haiti Remembers Gilkey Did His Job With 'Passion'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And this morning, we're remembering NPR photographer David Gilkey and Afghan interpreter Zabihullah Tamanna. They were killed yesterday in Afghanistan when the Afghan military convoy they were in was ambushed by Taliban fighters.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We've been hearing from many, many people who worked with David Gilkey in his years here at NPR, including myself and Renee. One person who also worked with David - Jael Madius who was David's interpreter in Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake there in 2010.

MONTAGNE: She wrote in this remembrance to us - (reading) we remembered him as this quiet and serious guy who wanted to go to the most dangerous part of Haiti, such as a mass grave or Cite Soleil. At first, we could not understand why. But at the end of the day, when we saw all the pictures he took, we saw that the reason was that he was really determined to show the world the true and sad story of Haiti's earthquake and life after through images.

GREENE: And she continued - we finally understood that behind the quiet face, there was a great man with a big heart who did his job with passion. David, you are going to be missed. May you rest in peace, from your teammates in Haiti.

