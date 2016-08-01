Police In Paraguay Find Blinged-Out Prison Cell, Occupied By Drug Lord

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Pretty hard to find a good apartment at a reasonable price these days. Then again, how about a luxury three-room pad with plasma screen TV, library, kitchen? Very affordable if you were willing to commit a crime. The last occupant of this flat in Paraguay was a drug lord whose prison cell had been jazzed up. There was a private bathroom, even a conference room. It's now off the market. The authorities destroyed the plush prison cell after discovering it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.