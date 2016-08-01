© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Police In Paraguay Find Blinged-Out Prison Cell, Occupied By Drug Lord

Published August 1, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Pretty hard to find a good apartment at a reasonable price these days. Then again, how about a luxury three-room pad with plasma screen TV, library, kitchen? Very affordable if you were willing to commit a crime. The last occupant of this flat in Paraguay was a drug lord whose prison cell had been jazzed up. There was a private bathroom, even a conference room. It's now off the market. The authorities destroyed the plush prison cell after discovering it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition