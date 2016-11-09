Australian Safety Authorities Cool To Aerial Hot Dog Delivery

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of a very costly hot dog. Sausage sizzles in parking lots are popular in Australia. And one Aussie thought, why take my car over to the big-box (ph) sizzle when I can send my drone? So he guided the drone to the barbie. Unfortunately, the Aviation Safety Authority frowns on aerial hot dog delivery. And now the high-flying couch potato faces a fine, turning his sausage into a possible $7,000 dog. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.