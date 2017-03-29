Iceland May Have A Certain Way Of Celebrating A Soccer Win

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's my job to present facts, not to speculate. I'm not in the business of drawing connections that may not be there. So the facts - a doctor in Iceland tweeted that this past weekend he did a record number of epidurals, which make childbirth less painful. In other words, a lot of women going into labor exactly nine months after Iceland's soccer team stunned England. Maybe Iceland's soccer fans have a certain way of celebrating, but I'm not jumping to conclusions here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.