Investigations Continue Into Deadly Metro Explosion In St. Petersburg

Published April 3, 2017 at 4:53 PM EDT

Ten people were killed and many more injured after an explosion Monday in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg. The blast at one of the metro stations caused havoc amid the afternoon commute.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is calling it a terrorist attack.

<em>The Washington Post</em>'s Andrew Roth shares the latest updates.

