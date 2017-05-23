British Authorities Continue Investigation Into Manchester Suicide Bombing

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

A large crowd gathered today in the center of Manchester, a gathering of solidarity, as the shock of last night's attack is still raw. The bishop of Manchester, David Walker, addressed the thousands in attendance from the crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVID WALKER: Whatever our background, whatever our religion, whatever our beliefs or our politics, we will stand together to say that this city is greater than the forces that align itself against it. And as we say that, we're sending a signal not just to Manchester, but across the world.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The bombing killed at least 22 people, and dozens are still hospitalized, including at least 12 children under the age of 16. The attack took place at an Ariana Grande a concert at Manchester Arena. It's being called the deadliest attack in England since the 2005 suicide bombings in London.

CORNISH: So here's what we've learned today. Manchester Police have identified the suicide bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abadi. He lived close to the arena.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, but so far, there's not a known connection between Abadi and the Islamic State. A 23-year-old man was also arrested in Manchester today in connection with the attack.