Australian Prime Minister Caught On Tape Doing Trump Impression

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now we have a new impression of President Trump. The most famous Trump impersonation up to now surely belongs to Alec Baldwin on "Saturday Night Live."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

ALEC BALDWIN: (As Donald Trump) OK, well, first, all I can just say is that I won the election fair and square. And everyone knows that, OK?

MICHAEL CHE: (As Lester Holt) Yes, Mr. President, you say that literally all the time.

BALDWIN: (As Donald Trump) Well...

(LAUGHTER)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Well, Alec Baldwin might have some competition now. In a speech the other day, the prime minister of Australia parodied President Trump. Malcolm Turnbull thought it was off the record, but someone recorded it and leaked it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MALCOLM TURNBULL: Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much.

(APPLAUSE)

TURNBULL: We are winning like we have never won before.

(APPLAUSE)

INSKEEP: Prime Minister Turnbull was talking at a charity fundraiser in front of an audience of reporters kind of like Australia's version of our White House Correspondents' Dinner and said, he's winning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TURNBULL: Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls. They're the ones we're not winning in.

(LAUGHTER)

TURNBULL: We're winning in the real polls.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: The online polls, he went on to say. Turnbull and Trump have some history. You may recall Trump's first phone call with Turnbull back in January. Even the president himself called it testy.

GREENE: But ever since, the two have been trying to make a show of friendship. In an interview with Melbourne radio 3AW yesterday, Turnbull said he is disappointed that this audio was released.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TURNBULL: It's a breach of protocol. It's a breach of faith and all those things. But, you know, it's lighthearted. It's affectionate. It's fun. You've got to have a laugh. We've got to lighten up.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TURNBULL: They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy.

(LAUGHTER)

TURNBULL: Believe me, it's true.

INSKEEP: Now, the United States has responded to this audiotape diplomatically. In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Canberra said, quote, "we take this with the good humor that was intended." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.