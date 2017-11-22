© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes In Philippine Sea

Published November 22, 2017 at 4:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We're also tracking this news this morning. A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan. It was carrying 11 people. And we are now told that eight have been found alive.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This was a transporter plane. It was supposed to land on the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier. The flight was part of exercises being conducted with Japan's maritime self-defense force in the midst of rising tensions with North Korea. We will have more on this story as it develops this morning. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition