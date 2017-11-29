Bali Braces For More Volcano Eruptions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali could be on the verge of full eruption. And the images of Mount Agung are pretty stunning - this huge cloud of smoke and ash billowing into the sky. This volcano has been experiencing tremors since September, and they have surely intensified in recent days.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

All of which has happened in a densely populated area - about 100,000 people have been told to evacuate, although many have ignored that and stayed behind to tend their livestock.

GREENE: Bali's main airport did reopen today. It was shut down on Sunday, temporarily stranding both locals and tourists vacationing on Bali. Tash Ross (ph) was one of the tourists. She told Australia's "Nine News" she was only planning to stay in Bali for a few days. Her kids are back home in Australia.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "NINE NEWS")

TASH ROSS: We only booked a few nights away so that we wouldn't really stay away from them for that long. They're only 2 and 4. They're staying with my mom. So yeah, I just want to get home to the kids.

GREENE: Now, Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing more than a thousand people.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: First picture is from the Indonesian island of Bali where a supposedly inactive volcano erupted without warning - nor is sacred Mount Agung through yet. Once started, eruptions may continue.

GREENE: Supposedly inactive, without warning - some frightening words. Now, officials cannot predict whether or when a full-scale eruption will happen. But Indonesian authorities are flying drones over this volcano to keep an eye on it as best they can.

(SOUNDBITE OF BONOBO"S "KERALA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.