In Canada, Fire Breaks Out At Quebec City's Ice Hotel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some say the world will end in fire, others, in ice. That line from a Robert Frost poem comes to mind because Quebec City had a fire at its ice hotel. It's built each year with ice walls 4-feet thick. Something in there caught on fire, maybe a candle lighting something up. Smoke spread through the hotel. The fire department doused the flames, but hotel keepers now seek cleaners who can get smoke stains off the building, which is, of course, entirely white.