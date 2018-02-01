Australian Government Secrets Found In Old Cabinet

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia's Secret Service secured thousands of classified documents. Two filing cabinets somehow left Australian government custody. They were locked and went to a secondhand store, sold at a discount since nobody could find the key. The buyer drilled out the locks, found papers relating to four prime ministers and gave the classified papers to ABC, the national broadcaster. Agents are now guarding the papers but haven't taken them back because they were sold fair and square. It's MORNING EDITION.