© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting A Baby

By Laurel Wamsley
Published October 15, 2018 at 12:05 PM EDT
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex are seen here on Oct. 3.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex are seen here on Oct. 3.

The British royals announced today that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their first child, due in the spring.

The announcement ended rampant speculation in the British press, which had been breathless since Friday, when Markle attended Princess Eugenie of York's wedding and had the audacity to not button all the buttons on her coat.

The Daily Mail was on the case on Sunday, with the headline: "Meghan Markle sparks pregnancy rumours as she arrives in Australia carrying TWO purple folders in front of her stomach."

But of course, the royals-watchers are nothing if not adaptable. Now that the pregnancy is confirmed, they moved on to the next guessing game: what the baby will be named. Victoria, Albert, Arthur and Alice are early favorites, according to the bookmakers Ladbrokes.

Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, otherwise known as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, married in May.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley