PHOTOS: A New Addition To The Royal Baby Album

Pictures of the latest addition to the United Kingdom's royal family are finally here, two days after the boy's birth.

The baby boy, the first child of Prince Harry and the duchess of Sussex, formerly the American actress Meghan Markle, is seventh in the line of succession to the throne. His name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple announced on their Instagram account.

Posing with the new bundle of joy outside the hospital is a recent custom. The duke and duchess of Sussex declined to follow suit in order "to celebrate privately."

That doesn't mean the Windsors traditionally have kept their baby pictures secret.

From great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, the world has seen photos of multiple generations of Archie's relatives during their early days of life.

The images also provide a fascinating look at how little infant clothing has changed over the past century or so: lots and lots of frills, ruffles and bonnets.

Chuckle at the cherubic cheeks, coo at the button noses and compare the royals to see which one was the cutest baby.

PhotoQuest / Getty Images Even kings and queens have baby pictures. Queen Elizabeth II is shown here in 1926. She was born on April 21 of that year.

API / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Then a princess, Elizabeth II holds her son Prince Charles while posing with her parents and husband. Charles was born on Nov. 14, 1948, and is the heir apparent to the British throne.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive / Getty Images Elizabeth and Philip smile at each other after their daughter, Princess Anne, was christened in 1950. Elizabeth was not yet queen at the time.

/ AFP/Getty Images One of the first pictures of Prince Andrew, shown in the arms of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was born in 1960.

/ AP Queen Elizabeth II holds her fourth child, Prince Edward, as they head to Windsor Castle with Prince Andrew in 1964.

/ PA Images via Getty Images Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, pose outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London with their firstborn son, Prince William, in 1982.

/ PA Images via Getty Images On Sept. 15, 1984, Diana gave birth to Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex. His full name is Henry Charles Albert David.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, smile while she holds their first child, Prince George, in 2013.