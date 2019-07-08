Passenger's Layered Look Prompts Airline Security Questions

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy named John Irvine was traveling from France back home to Scotland. When he checked in at the airport, though, he was told his suitcase was 17 pounds overweight. Irvine refused to pay the fines for the heavy bag so he took out a bunch of stuff and just started layering - putting about 15 shirts on top of what he was already wearing. No doubt, Irvine was feeling pretty proud of himself, until moments later when he tried to take his layered look through security. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.