World

Austrians Turn Up Their Noses At Attempt To Introduce Eau De Commute On Subway

By Rachel Martin
Published August 6, 2019 at 5:10 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Commuters in Vienna, Austria, have spoken. They like the way their subway smells. The city's transit authority recently tested out four new lovely scents in the ventilation systems of four trains - green tea, grapefruit, sandalwood and melon. An online poll was held to choose the winning fragrance, and the majority of voters said they preferred a non-perfume commute. I guess, to them, it just didn't make any sense. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
