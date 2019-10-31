Halloween Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Global Disease Costumes
Editor's note: This quiz was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.
Costumes have been inspired by infectious diseases for hundreds of years, way before trick-or-treating became an American Halloween tradition in the 1920s.
Take this quiz to see how much you know about global disease costumes of the past and present:
Loading...
Don't see the graphic above? Click here.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.