© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

9 U.S. Citizens, All Family Members, Died In Mexico Highway Attack

KJZZ | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published November 6, 2019 at 7:25 AM EST

After the members of a Mormon family were shot to death in Sonora, Mexico, this week, a relative of the victims says the rest of the community won't let drug violence drive them from the region.

Copyright 2020 KJZZ. To see more, visit KJZZ.

Corrected: November 7, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this transcript incorrectly said Murphy Woodhouse is from member station KJZZ's front terrorist desk. He is from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition
Murphy Woodhouse