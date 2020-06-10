Vatican Museums Reopen To Smaller Crowds Amid Pandemic

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. COVID-19 has been devastating for Italians and their economy. But for some, there has been a small silver lining - fewer tourists crowding Italy's cultural sites. When the Vatican Museums reopened last week, residents in Rome lined up to see the Sistine Chapel up close without the crowd. Some saw it for the very first time. The Vatican even adjusted its hours to allow locals to come after work. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.