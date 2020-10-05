Coronavirus World Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Outbreak

This page is updated regularly.

On Sept. 28, the world marked a tragic milestone: 1 million deaths from COVID-19. That's according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. And public health experts believe the actual toll – the recorded deaths plus the unrecorded deaths – is much higher.

While the number of cases has slowed in many countries that were hit hard early on by coronavirus, the number of new cases continues to increase. Since early July, new daily cases averaged over 200,000 worldwide.

Explore the chart below to find a country-by-country breakdown of new and total cases since January. At over 9 million cases, the United States leads the world's COVID-19 crisis.

Loading...

Loading...

In late spring and early summer, new COVID-19 cases were largely driven by cases in the Americas. While the U.S. has consistently had the most new daily cases of coronavirus in the region, Brazil's new daily cases increased rapidly between May and August.

However, in September, several countries that had previously flattened their curve saw a resurgence in cases, including Spain and France. In India, daily case counts have risen swiftly since June, without signs of slowing down.

Explore how the number of coronavirus cases have shifted in different parts of the world over time. The first chart compares each continent to each other, while the next charts highlight the number of cases in select countries by region.

Loading...

Loading...

To compare country outbreaks, the chart below graphs trend lines for average new daily cases and deaths against each country's totals to date. This type of visualization highlights a state's daily growth or decline relative to the overall size of its outbreak.

When both new and total case and death counts grow quickly, the curves bend upward. As new cases and deaths slow, the curves level or bend down. In countries like Israel, which is seeing a second wave of case growth after an initial wave in April, the line forms a V-shape, as the initially bent curve spikes upwards again.

Loading...

Click here to see the state-by-state breakdown of cases in the United States.

This story was originally published on March 30, 2020.

