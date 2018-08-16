Cleveland County Deputy Expected To Be OK After Being Shot Twice

A deputy shot in the face and thigh in Cleveland County is expected to recover.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious person Tuesday night at K-M Auto Brokers off Highway 74 near Kings Mountain.

Deputy Tim Sims approached 23-year-old Dakota Gage Greene, who was wanted on parole violations when Greene fired shots. The deputy fired one shot in return before Greene fled the scene. Officers located Greene a few hours later in Harrisburg.

“He is talking. He’s in good spirits. He’s sick, he’s hurting but he’s a brave young man and he’s ready to get back on the job," Timothy Sims, the deputy's father, told WBTV. Sims says his son has bullet fragments lodged near his ear that are affecting his hearing.

Greene is being held on a $2 million bond. He’s charged with first degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.