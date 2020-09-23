© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crime & Justice

CMPD vehicle
NICK DE LA CANAL
/
WFAE
Crime & Justice
Woman Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Panthers Game
Sarah Delia
,
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.
Protesters confront police during a march Tuesday in Philadelphia following this week's fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man.
Crime & Justice
Curfew In Philadelphia Lifts As City Is Roiled By Protests In Walter Wallace Shooting
Brakkton Booker
,
cmpd_ltbryancrum.jpg
Sarah Delia
Crime & Justice
Charlotte Reaches 100 Homicides As Violence Continues To Climb
Sarah Delia
,
Load More