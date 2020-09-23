Crime & Justice

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the number of shootings into occupied dwellings — such as homes and cars — is up. So far this year, there have been 760 homes or cars shot into.
-
Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, was indicted on child pornography charges. Federal agents presented evidence suggesting he was obsessed with mass shootings — and drove within 4 miles of Biden's home.
-
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Kannapolis when authorities found a van with weapons and explosives parked in a lot outside a bank in May, and has since been accused of making internet searches involving a plan to kill former vice president Joe Biden.
-
The number of homicides has gone up recently in Charlotte. Since the early 1990s, one woman set out to help bring peace to the families of the victims. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his weekly commentary, talks about what she meant to the city.
-
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected Greg E. Lindberg's request that his active sentence be delayed to more effectively appeal his conviction and because of an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.
-
Charlotte now has 16 more homicides in 2020 than it did at this point last year. Three occurred within about 10 hours of each other Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
-
The former police officer faces charges of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's killing in May. Demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday after he posted a $1 million bond.
-
In its weekly press conference, CMPD said violent crime is up in 2020, but overall crime is down. The department also detailed two new programs: One directed at how officers respond to calls, and the other providing the ability to text 911.
-
Activists from the group Jail Support were arrested Monday morning after a sit-in protest across the street from the Mecklenburg County jail. The group…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings met with reporters Wednesday to discuss body-worn camera footage released last week.The footage was…
-
On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage from body-worn cameras from an incident that occurred on June 2 when officers…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday from the night of June 2, when officers fired tear gas at marchers who…