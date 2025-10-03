2025 Government Shutdown

-
While the majority of installation services will remain operational, leaders said a small number may be affected by reduced staffing until federal funding is restored.
Voters in Georgia are grappling with the effects of the government shutdown — and with who in Washington bears the blame.
A shortage of air traffic controllers may have played a role in ending the last government shutdown in 2019. U.S airlines are once again bracing for possible delays in commercial aviation.
On the first day of the government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats traded blame while a small bipartisan group of senators began to negotiate.
The federal shutdown will affect people across the United States. NPR's network of member stations explains what will be impacted and where.