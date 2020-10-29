New episodes each Friday starting November 13, 2020.

From WFAE (Charlotte's NPR News Source), this is the Work It podcast, where we have conversations with people about their relationship with their jobs and how it shapes their view of the world. Each episode, hosts Stephanie Hale and Jill Bjers follow their curiosities underneath the job and into the complex identities of the people we encounter in our everyday lives. Because on the Work It podcast, our core belief is that it's the people... not the jobs... that are truly interesting. Now it's time to get to 'work.'