Fifteen years ago, Stephanie Hale was a single mom who unexpectedly found herself having to re-join the workforce. She began asking the people around her the same questions over and over again: "How did you end up getting this job? And do you like it?" The answers would end up not only helping her to find her own successful career path, but also led her to co-hosting this podcast (not to mention linking three generations of radio hosts). Stephanie's fascination with people, their work, and the things that drive them is central to her work as a leadership development consultant in her adopted hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. She makes work better by making leaders better. She coaches executives through the obstacles to leading thriving teams and empowers presenters at TEDxCharlotte to tap into their inner storytellers. As a mother of three almost grown children, Stephanie is using her new-found freedom for travel, dancing and to continue collecting answers to the question she's never bothered to stop asking.

Stephanie Hale lives in the University City area in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University and obtained her master’s degree from Queens University.

