Energy & Environment

North Carolina has teamed up with Virginia and Maryland for more clout in the emerging offshore wind industry.
-
State entomologists found the nest in a tree near the Canadian border. They were led there by an Asian giant hornet to which they had attached a radio tracker. The state plans to eradicate the nest.
-
Duke Energy has begun processing coal ash for recycling at two new plants in Salisbury and Goldsboro, and a third is expected to come online by year's end in Chatham County. They're required by state law, as part of Duke's coal ash cleanups, but also could help the concrete industry.
-
Dominion Energy said Wednesday that a wind-energy pilot project off the Virginia coast is ready for commercial service. The utility wants to make the port of Hampton Roads the hub for building future offshore wind projects along the East Coast. But North Carolina also has its eye on that business.
-
The state of North Carolina sued on Tuesday to seek financial damages from companies associated with so-called “forever chemicals” released for decades from a Bladen County plant into the Cape Fear River.
-
The Charlotte Douglas International airport announced on Monday it is adding five new electric buses to its fleet. On Tuesday, they will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal.
-
Plans to revive lithium mining in Gaston County got a big boost this week when electric car maker Tesla Inc. signed up as the first customer of…
-
Duke Energy has signed a $36 million energy services agreement with Fort Bragg that includes a rare floating solar farm. Under the contract, the…
-
The Trump administration has said a recent executive order banning offshore drilling that included North Carolina has no legal effect on current…
-
North Carolina’s environmental regulator has cited Colonial Pipeline for its pipeline leak, which released nearly 273,000 gallons of gasoline into the…
-
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says President Donald Trump has told him North Carolina will be included in a moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling. The Trump…
-
State environmental officials are investigating a sinkhole in a parking lot in Mooresville where coal ash was used as fill. The Department of…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper is making another plea to President Donald Trump to include North Carolina in a ban on offshore drilling. Two weeks ago, President Trump…
-
Duke anthropologist Brian Hare argues that humans evolved in a way that left us more cooperative and friendlier than our now extinct human cousins, like Neanderthals and Denisovans.
-
In advance of a COVID-19 vaccine being available, a group of independent medical advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighed Friday who should get the vaccine first and how.
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is removing federal protections for gray wolves in the contiguous U.S., saying the species' recovery is a success. Wildlife groups are promising to sue.
-
Scientists have identified special cells in the human brain that organize movie-like memories, helping us to relive important experiences and events.
-
Some of the first GMOs – corn and cotton plants that have been genetically modified to fend off insects – are running into problems. Bugs have become resistant to them because they've been overused.
-
Many memories are like short movies. People relive experiences such as arriving for the first day of school or falling off a bike. Scientists have shown how the brain organizes these episodes.
-
The 1,600-foot-tall coral reef is taller than the Empire State Building, and its base is a mile wide. It's the first time in 120 years since a coral reef this size has been discovered.
-
Wyoming is quietly supporting action elsewhere to preserve its coal-dependent economy. Experts on money in politics say they've never seen this before and find it troubling.
-
A general increase in mask-wearing has been encouraging, U.S. public health experts say. But too few young people, especially, are social distancing and taking other steps to slow coronavirus' spread.
-
Experts agree the Western U.S. needs to increase intentional burns to head off more catastrophic wildfire seasons. But economic, cultural and institutional barriers are in the way.