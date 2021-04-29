About The Community Advisory Board

The Community Advisory Board's purpose is to assist WFAE staff in responding to community interests regarding the station’s programming and services.

CAB membership reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of communities in the Charlotte region served through the radio station and other platforms of WFAE.

The CAB serves in a solely advisory role to the staff and the Board of Directors. Here is more information about WFAE’s governance.

University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy

All regular, special and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board and Board Committee meetings is listed below:

Community Advisory Board Governing Policies

See Current Members

Community Advisory Board 2021 Meeting Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 5:30 p.m. (online)

Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. (online)

Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. (online)

Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. (online)

Please contact WFAE at 704-549-9323 for more information on any meetings.

All meetings are held at WFAE unless otherwise noted.

Community Advisory Board Minutes:

October 2020

July 2020

April 2020

January 2020

August 2019

May 2019

February 2019

December 2018

August 2018

July 2018

January 2018



