About The Community Advisory Board
The Community Advisory Board's purpose is to assist WFAE staff in responding to community interests regarding the station’s programming and services.
CAB membership reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of communities in the Charlotte region served through the radio station and other platforms of WFAE.
The CAB serves in a solely advisory role to the staff and the Board of Directors. Here is more information about WFAE’s governance.
University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy
All regular, special and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board and Board Committee meetings is listed below:
Community Advisory Board Governing Policies
Community Advisory Board 2027 Meeting Schedule
- January 28, 2027, 6 pm
- April 22, 2027, 6 pm
- July 22, 2027, 6 pm
- October 28, 2027, 6 pm
Please contact WFAE at 704-549-9323 for more information on any meetings.
All meetings are held at WFAE unless otherwise noted.
Community Advisory Board Minutes:
July 2026
April 2026
January 2026
October 2025
July 2025
April 2025
January 2025
October 2024
July 2024
April 2024
January 2024
October 2023
July 2023
April 2023
January 2023
October 2022
July 2022
April 2022
January 2022
October 2021
July 2021
April 2021
January 2021
October 2020
July 2020
April 2020
January 2020
August 2019
May 2019
February 2019
December 2018
August 2018
July 2018
January 2018