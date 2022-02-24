© 2022 WFAE
A Guide to Reducing Your Health Care Costs

The Price We Pay series banner

Following our series The Price We Pay, WFAE partnered with Jeanne Pinder, CEO and founder of the media company Clear Health Costs, on a series of columns to help you find ways to navigate your health care costs.


SERIES OVERVIEW

Health
Health care series continues with resources for helping Americans cut out-of-pocket costs
Marshall Terry
,
Many of us have received a medical bill that surprised us. Perhaps you thought you paid a bill off or there was an extra charge you didn't expect. Whatever the case, this is for you.