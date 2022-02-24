SERIES OVERVIEW
Many of us have received a medical bill that surprised us. Perhaps you thought you paid a bill off or there was an extra charge you didn't expect. Whatever the case, this is for you.
Medical bills can be unexpectedly pricey. Here's a handy guide to asking before, during and after: How much will that cost?
Here's a step-by-step course of action for how to argue a medical bill that you think is a mistake.
If your insurance company has denied a treatment or a medication you need in advance, here are a few tips for steps you can take.
It's not always easy to tell how much you'll have to pay for medicine or how much your insurance plan will cover — especially when prices change. But there are some steps you can take that could potentially save you money.
Americans spend more on medical care than those in other wealthy countries, but we’re a lot sicker. The Price We Pay will explore the reasons for that and possible solutions to our health care crisis.