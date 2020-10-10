© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opinion

Absentee ballot
Chris Miller
/
WFAE
Opinion
In Two Political Battlegrounds, Thousands Of Mail-In Ballots Are On The Verge Of Being Rejected
So far, there are thousands of ballots flagged for rejection in the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida. Racial minorities and Democrats are disproportionately more likely to have cast mail ballots this election that face rejection.
tommy_column_sig.jpg
Opinion
On My Mind: A Legacy In Purple
Biden Trump
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
Opinion
Judges Used To Stay Out Of Election Disputes, But Lawsuits Could Decide The 2020 Presidency
  • tommy_tomlinson.JPG
    Jeff Cravotta
    On My Mind: Cal Cunningham's Sexting Stumble
    Tommy Tomlinson
    ,
    Cal Cunningham seemed like he had a real shot at winning North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat until a romantic text scandal was revealed last week. Tommy Tomlinson says if you’re conservative, you can’t disqualify Cunningham for adultery without disqualifying President Trump. And at this point, Sen. Thom Tillis can’t run away from Trump’s record.
  • Tommy Tomlinson
    On My Mind: What Goes Around
    Tommy Tomlinson
    ,
    I think one of the reasons President Trump’s most diehard followers admire him is that he refuses to live by the rules.All you had to do is watch the…
Load More