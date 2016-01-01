About WFAE's Board Of Directors
University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy
All regular, special and annual meetings of WFAE’s boards, legally listed as the University Radio Foundation, Inc, are open to the public. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Questions about WFAE’s Board of Directors should be directed to Robert Koch, Director of Development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 704-926-9305.
2020 WFAE Board of Directors (Click to see members' profiles)
Mark Ethridge, Chair
Nick Wharton, Vice-Chair
Richard Lancaster, Treasurer
Moira LoCascio, Secretary
Scott Anderson
Sharon Blalock
Gabriella Chapman
Chris Cicoletti
Dan Clodfelter
Gene Cochrane
Paul Freestone
Charles Johnson
Joe O’Connor (President/CEO, ex officio)
Tony Norwood
Angela Oliver
Kathleen Price
Richard Sesler
Carolyn Shaw
Anasa Sinegal
Glenn Stewart
Mary Tabor-Engel
José Vega
Meg Whalen
2020 Board of Directors and Committee Meetings