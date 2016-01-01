University Radio Foundation/ WFAE Open Meeting Policy

All regular, special and annual meetings of WFAE’s boards, legally listed as the University Radio Foundation, Inc, are open to the public. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Questions about WFAE’s Board of Directors should be directed to Robert Koch, Director of Development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 704-926-9305.

2020 WFAE Board of Directors (Click to see members' profiles)

Mark Ethridge, Chair

Nick Wharton, Vice-Chair

Richard Lancaster, Treasurer

Moira LoCascio, Secretary

Scott Anderson

Sharon Blalock

Gabriella Chapman

Chris Cicoletti

Dan Clodfelter

Gene Cochrane

Paul Freestone

Charles Johnson

Joe O’Connor (President/CEO, ex officio)

Tony Norwood

Angela Oliver

Kathleen Price

Richard Sesler

Carolyn Shaw

Anasa Sinegal

Glenn Stewart

Mary Tabor-Engel

José Vega

Meg Whalen

2020 Board of Directors and Committee Meetings