© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Price We Pay

The Price We Pay series banner

The Price We Pay

Americans spend more on medical care than those in other wealthy countries, but we’re a lot sicker. The Price We Pay will explore the reasons for that and possible solutions to our health care crisis.

NEW SERIES BEGINNING AUG. 17


Americans spend twice as much on medical care than people in other wealthy countries, yet we’re also a lot sicker. Why? For the next 11 weeks, Dana Miller Ervin will be exploring that in the “The Price We Pay.”

Ervin will talk to experts around the country and overseas, but we’ll also dig into stories in your communities. In Charlotte, we’ll try to understand why life expectancy drops as you walk from one neighborhood to another. In Taylorsville, we’ll look at the impact of job losses on the health of working-class Americans. And we’ll travel around the state and the country to understand why your health care bills are so high.

Listen to The Price We Pay Tuesdays on WFAE's Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Also, we'll go deeper on some of the issues in this series on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.

RELATED COVERAGE: HEALTH
RELATED: HEALTH CARE AND THE 2020 ELECTION