The Price We Pay: The Longevity of Working-Age Americans

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

In another deep dive in WFAE’s health care series The Price We Pay, "Charlotte Talks" is going to look as to why working age Americans have been dying at higher rates from drugs, alcohol poisoning, suicide and cardiovascular diseases from obesity. One of the many factors of these early deaths is a lack of education.

Americans with a bachelor’s degree are doing okay, but people without a bachelor’s degree are getting sicker. We sit down with experts and a medical professional to learn why having a bachelor’s degree can significantly impact a person's quality of life, how rural areas are impacted and learn about a few resources available to community members.

Guests:

Kathleen Mullan Harris, adjunct professor of public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mark Holmes, professor for department of health policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jerome Englebert Williams Jr, senior vice president of consumer engagement at Novant Health