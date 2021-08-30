© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Price We Pay: The Longevity of Working-Age Americans

Published August 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
A Unity Health Care patient gets his ears checked.
A Unity Health Care patient gets his ears checked.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

In another deep dive in WFAE’s health care series The Price We Pay, "Charlotte Talks" is going to look as to why working age Americans have been dying at higher rates from drugs, alcohol poisoning, suicide and cardiovascular diseases from obesity. One of the many factors of these early deaths is a lack of education.

The Price We Pay series banner

Americans with a bachelor’s degree are doing okay, but people without a bachelor’s degree are getting sicker. We sit down with experts and a medical professional to learn why having a bachelor’s degree can significantly impact a person's quality of life, how rural areas are impacted and learn about a few resources available to community members.

Guests:

Kathleen Mullan Harris, adjunct professor of public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mark Holmes, professor for department of health policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jerome Englebert Williams Jr, senior vice president of consumer engagement at Novant Health

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsEquity
Stay Connected
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
See stories by Dante Miller