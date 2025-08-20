© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

HIGHLIGHTS: WFAE & LWV of Charlotte-Mecklenburg municipal candidate forum

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:54 PM EDT
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE

On Tuesday, WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosted a forum with candidates for Charlotte mayor and city council at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement.

The event was moderated by WFAE's political reporter Steve Harrison and featured candidates for several city council races and the mayoral race.

In lieu of our regular Charlotte Talks programming, we bring you highlights from that forum. The entire candidate forum is available here.

