HIGHLIGHTS: WFAE & LWV of Charlotte-Mecklenburg municipal candidate forum

On Tuesday, WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosted a forum with candidates for Charlotte mayor and city council at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement.

The event was moderated by WFAE's political reporter Steve Harrison and featured candidates for several city council races and the mayoral race.

In lieu of our regular Charlotte Talks programming, we bring you highlights from that forum. The entire candidate forum is available here.