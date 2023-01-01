Charlotte Talks 25th Anniversary

Come Out and Celebrate With Us in October



Save the date! On Oct. 12, 2023, we will celebrate 25 years of "Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins," WFAE's flagship local radio talk show.



This milestone event will be an evening dedicated to honoring the show's legacy, recognizing its impact, and expressing gratitude to the listeners, guests and supporters who have made it possible.



Don't miss this chance to celebrate 25 years of enlightening discussions, thought-provoking interviews and community converstions that have made Charlotte Talks the voice of the region.



Ticket information will be available soon.

Event details:

Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

130 N Tryon St., Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023