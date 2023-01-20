RACE & EQUITY NEWS
Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved nearly $40 million in American Rescue Plan spending for affordable housing and homelessness programs in the county.
No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years.
Annie Brown Kennedy of Winston-Salem was 98. She was also among the first African American female attorneys in North Carolina and first women to practice law in Forsyth County, her son said.
The State Department program, dubbed the Welcome Corps, would give Americans a role in resettling thousands of refugees who arrive every year.
Debbie Smith, co-founder of Charlotte running group Ebony Eagles, earned her 50-state finisher medal this weekend in Maui, Hawaii.