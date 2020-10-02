Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
County Elections Director: More Than 85% Of Mecklenburg Ballots Will Have Been Cast Before Election DayMore than half of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballots as early voting wraps up Saturday. Absentee by-mail ballots are still coming in and the state can count them until Nov. 12 as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Joining WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf as part of our weekly check-in is Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson.
In addition to the 8th U.S. House District race, the Charlotte area has another competitive congressional race. WFAE Morning Edition host Lisa Worf talks with politics reporter Steve Harrison about the 9th District.
Gov. Roy Cooper and his Republican opponent, Dan Forest, have different ideas about how education money should be apportioned, especially when it comes to vouchers. Is Cooper's claim that Forest wants even wealthy families to be able to use school vouchers correct? WFAL's Paul Specht joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf to discuss.
South Carolina has already surpassed its record for the number of votes before Election Day. More than 600,000 people have either cast ballots in person or by mail. And there's still a week and a half left to go. WFAE's Lisa Worf talks with York County spokeswoman Beth Covington about how it's going.
Around 2.5 million people in North Carolina have already cast their ballots in this election. That's about a third of the state's registered voters.
In North Carolina's only gubernatorial debate, Gov. Roy Cooper threw around a lot of numbers comparing North Carolina to Georgia, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said 85% of people who wore face masks contracted the coronavirus. Were they right?
WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf checks in with Mecklenburg County's election director Michael Dickerson on the voter registration deadline, early voting starting next week, and absentee ballots.
A development planned for Ballantyne is more than just a "park" — it's a "stream park." WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf checks in with the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia in our weekly BizWorthy segment.
Amazon officials have been saying the rate of serious injuries in their warehouses has been improving with hefty spending on safety measures. However, data from more than 150 Amazon fulfillment centers, including those in North Carolina and South Carolina, indicate that's not the case.
We're in the thick of election season right now and the twists and turns continue. Election offices across North Carolina began processing the first…