City deems motel in west Charlotte unsafe, will help residents move

A run-down motel that has served as a home for dozens of people in west Charlotte is being ordered to close in December.

City officials have deemed it unsafe and say the owner has ignored housing code violations — and even blocked access for repairs.

About 70 people have been living at the Lamplighter Inn without hot water — and trash piling up for many days now. Earlier this month, the owner disconnected water, power and gas at the motel, located just off I-85 and Freedom Drive.

Utilities were restored after Crisis Assistance Ministry agreed to pay the bills. But city officials say a boiler is still broken, plumbing is unsafe — and the owner, Chandresh Patel, has blocked access to the site for repairs.

“[Patel] has kind of gone off the grid. We’ve put several calls, voicemails trying to reach him — and he has been unresponsive,” said Jerry Green, with the city’s code enforcement.

City officials say the Lamplighter Inn has 21 open cases for code violations and racked up $13,700 in fines. But there’s not much else the city can do for enforcement. Mayor Vi Lyles has asked a City Council committee to examine how it can strengthen policy to avoid situations like this.

The city is closing the motel on Dec. 11 and has been working with nonprofits to find rooms for residents at other motels in the area.

Patel did not respond to WFAE’s requests for comment.