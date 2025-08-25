© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Home prices rise, sales fall in the Charlotte region

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT

The average price of homes sold in the Charlotte region continued rising last month, even as the number of homes sold fell.

The Canopy Realtor association said that the median price of a home sold in the Charlotte region hit $408,000 in July. That’s nearly a 2% increase from the same month last year. At the same time, the number of homes sold fell almost 3%. And the numbers suggest more buyers might be looking further afield, to places like Concord, Waxhaw and Rock Hill, to find a home they can afford. The number of showings per home was highest in those suburban communities.

In Mecklenburg County, the number of homes sold fell 8%, and the median price fell 1%, to $460,000.
Business
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for more than 15 years. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo